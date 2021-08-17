Kenyan High Commissioner Visits CRIG

The High Commissioner of Kenya to Ghana, Eliphas M. Barine, has paid a working visit to the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) located at Akyem – Tafo in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The visit was to familiarize himself with the roles of the Institute.

During the visit, the group discussed possible ways on how to generate more revenue for the local Tea and Coffee farmers.

They also discussed ways to come up with a framework of Price Stabilization Mechanism saying they are impressed by Ghana’s framework.

Welcoming the delegation at the Conference room of the E.J.A. Asomaning block, D.r Francis Padi, Ag. Executive Director of CRIG said that the Institute is the backbone of research in the Cocoa Industry and the functions of the six Scientific Divisions and two Units of the Institute make CRIG a force to be reckoned with.

“We market our cocoa based on quality not quantity and if we don’t follow the traditional practice, we will never get that quality we are known for irrespective of the information out there that, some countries now have mechanized cocoa production”, Dr Padi emphasized.

The Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana, Eliphas M. Barine, commended Management, Research scientists, and Staff of CRIG for the crucial role played in making Ghana the World’s number one quality premium cocoa producer.

On a similar note, Kenya is one of the three Tea producers in the world and the number one quality premium tea producer.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Executive Director of CRIG (General Administration), Reginald Osafo Ofos,u, and Ag. Deputy Executive Director of CRIG (Coffee, Cashew, and Shea), Dr Samuel Lower. Mr John Mwaka, Dr. Daniel Amanda, Mr Dennis Olila, Mr Philp Cheruiylot, among others from the Kenyan High Commission.

BY Daniel Bampoe