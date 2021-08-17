Police Clash With Robbers At Bunso Junction

There was an exchange of fire between some Police officers and armed robbers on the Ettukrom to Bunso road in the Eastern Region.

The shoot out occurred when the armed robbers stormed the area in an attempt to rob commuters.

There have been constant robbery incidents ongoing in that enclave as the residents and passengers plying the road from Bunso Junction to Osiem have always been terrorized by these criminals.

The robbers last month attacked some traders and ended up shooting one to death.

The Police in the encounter grabbed two of the suspects who were put before the court of law for prosecution.

The latest incident was last Tuesday night when a gang of robbers with weapons stormed the Ettukrom area and attempted to rob commuters on the said road.

According to reports, the robbery ended up shooting into the windshield of a Police Bus with service No. GP 146 from Oseim direction heading towards Bunso.

Policemen on board returned fire, however, the robbers were able to escape through the bush.

The police patrol team moved to the scene, combed the bush but nobody was found.

The Police further mounted a search in nearby houses and some health facilities but gathered that no one with a gunshot wound has reported for treatment.

The Police then tasked the community members to report any suspicious character to the police for inevitable action.

However, the Police upon search retrieved five spent shells of AK 47 rifle and one other found at the scene.

The police have since posted some officers to be a guard in the area.

BY Daniel Bampoe