Agona East MP Outdoors Mobile Healthcare Van For Constituents

Photos of the MP commissioning the van

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East Constituency in the Central Region, Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr has outdoored a mobile health care van for her constituency.

The initiative dubbed ‘My health is My Wealth’ is aimed at promoting preventive healthcare in deprived areas.

The former Deputy Central Regional Minister who officially unveiled the Moblie Health Van disclosed that the initiative was due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said, out of the 400 villages in the area the van has reached 70 villages and is hoping to visit other areas.

She affirmed that she will not take the people who gave her the power for granted hence the decision to support them with adequate healthcare.

According to her, the area used to record numerous cholera cases three years ago due to poor sanitation however, the situation has improved after undertaking a sanitation project.

“A lot has been done under my watch. What I have done in health is getting rid of filth to reduce cholera apart from the mobile clinic,” she said.

BY Daniel Bampoe