Take Advantage of 111 Hospitals Project – Akufo-Addo Urges Local Entrepreneurs

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged local entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the construction of 111 hospitals to produce quality building materials required for the project.

According to him, the execution of Agenda 111 will require significant domestic inputs, which will give impetus to private sector investment into the one-district-one factory’ policy.

“I expect Ghanaian entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunities provided by this significant investment and produce quality building and construction materials required by the hospitals,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of works on the 111 Hospitals project in Trede, in the Atwima Kwawoma district of the Ashanti Region.

He said the government has incorporated into the project a strategy of direct and indirect job openings to stimulate the economies of the various communities in which the facilities are to be located.

“These include the creation of an estimated 25,000 jobs during the design and construction stage, .ie jobs for architects, civil, mechanical, electrical and biomedical. Engineering, quantity surveyor masons, carpenter, welders, steel-benders, painters, tilers and related professionals and artisans as well as other jobs,” he stated.

In April 2020, during a live telecast of a national Covid-19 update by the President, he announced this administration’s resolve to construct district hospitals for outstanding 101 districts with no such facilities.

The projects, as he announced, are scheduled to be executed within 12 months of commencement.

In total, 101 District Hospitals, 2 Specialized Hospitals for the Middle and Northern belt, redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, 6 new Regional Hospitals, and 1 extra-regional hospital for the Western Region shall be delivered under this program.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri