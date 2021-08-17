Food Buffer Stock Board Inaugurated

RECONSTITUTED GOVERNING Board of the National Food Buffer Stock Company has been inaugurated.

The board was inaugurated by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto in Accra.

The 7-member Board is chaired by NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye and includes the re-appointed Chief Executive Officer, Hanan Abdul-Wahab.

Other members of the Board are Alhaji Mashud Mohammed, Dr. Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee, George Oduro, Lee Frempong and Nana Ampaw Frimpong.

They are expected to provide guidance and direction for the activities of the state food security reserve entity.

