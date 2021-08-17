Sexy Anglican Reverend Father Unmasked

Rev. Father Ricky in wig among the ministers.

DETAILS HAVE emerging about the identity of the Rev. Father captured in a viral video forcibly kissing some students of St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong.

Little was known about the romantic and sexy Anglican Father when the video went viral on social on Sunday August 15, 2021 where he was seen passionately kissing some female students of the school.

However, his full identity has emerged.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that his full name is Reverend Father Baltharzar Obeng Larbi popularly known as “Father Ricky”.

He is an Anglican Father, Commercial Lawyer and a member of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

The Reverend Minister doubled as the Chaplain and Lawyer for the St Monica’s College of Education.

Father Ricky is said to be a lecturer as well who teaches Business Law.

He is said to be the Legal Counsel for the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ashanti Region.

Interestingly, he was mentioned to be part of the Disciplinary Committee of GES.

Many people described him as a very sociable but very firm and committed in whatever he does.

On Sunday morning August, 15, 2021, Father Ricky honoured deserving students with certificate, sums of money and “offered the kisses to some female students of the college too”.

Some students took videos and posted them on their status for fun with funny captions which went viral on social media.

By Vincent Kubi