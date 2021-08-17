Nigel Gaisie Shocks Owusu Bempah On Birthday

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah

Nigel Gaisie, the leader and founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel has put aside his beef with Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word and Prophetic Ministry by wishing him a happy birthday.

Interestingly, the Christian preacher acknowledged the differences on matters but still went ahead to wish him well on his birthday which is today.

The two preachers are noted for their disagreements on prophecies from each standpoint, especially on political matters.

One of the recent disagreements occured before the close of last year, when the two drew a battle line over what many believe was supremacy on whose prophecy about the last elections would come to pass.

With just some few hours to the start of the elections, the two personalities were called on live radio to defend their prophecies about the elections.

Nigel Gaisie was emphatic that NDC’s presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama would win the elections, while Rev Owusu Bempah thought otherwise with a strong declaration for the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Tempers went high on the live radio interview when Owusu Bempah stated that Nigel Gaisie was a small boy and not up to his standard in the ministry.

He further described Nigel Gaisie as someone who is noted for fake prophecies, citing the 2016 elections as an example, he said Nigel Gaisie predicted John Mahama as the winner.

These comments angered Nigel Gaisie who responded telling Owusu Bempah to stop referring to him as a small boy because in doing the work of God there is nothing like a big boy or a small boy.

Nigel Gaisie continued that, Owusu Bempah can be a preacher in the country for a long time but God anointing can be on a new man of God who just joined the ministry.

However, Nigel Gaisie on his Facebook page this afternoon, sent the best of wishes to his colleague writing that “Happy Birthday To The Servant Of God, I Wish You Long Life And Health. We Appreciate The Role You Played In The Prophetic Movement, We May Not Agree On Everything But We Are Grateful You Are Part Of The Kingdom Of God…..#I am kingdom minded*Happy birthday Sir.

“God Richly Bless You 🎂🎂🎂…PNG.”

Meanwhile, Owusu Bempah perhaps in shock, he is yet to respond.

By Vincent Kubi