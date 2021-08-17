MoH launches Leadership for Health Transformation program

Deputy health Minister , Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Department of Health Policy planning and management, University of Ghana, launched the leadership for Health Transformation program in Ghana.

Deputy Health Minister, Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, speaking at the launch in Accra on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, said there was the need to leverage partnerships to strengthen capacities for health economics analytics within the ministry of health and its agencies.

She said resources were not limitless and setting priorities right was strategic and important for consolidating efforts in achieving universal health coverage and sustainable development goals.

In line with that, she says the ministry together with other relevant agencies were providing support to build capacity through the master of health economies program funded under the UN multi partner trust fund program.

This, she said was aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goals of partnership and collaboration which is to build robust and responsive health systems and services.

She stated that the initiative will help sustain the equitable delivery of integrated packages of essential health services of good quality accessible by all people living in Ghana.

The deputy minister further indicated that capacities developed in health financing economic analysis, economic evaluations and data analytics would be critical in achieving quality health delivery in the country.

These capacities being enhanced in the sector will ultimately improve overall system governance, she said.

She therefore appealed to all sector holders to have an idealized influence, inspirational motivation, intellectual stimulation and individual consideration of the staff in their organizations in order to achieve their goals.

The deputy minister charged all health sector leaders to adapt and embrace new realities as they devote their lives to keep the people save and serve the vulnerable.

By Annie Wharton Savage