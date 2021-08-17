20,000 Healthcare Professionals To Be Engaged Under Hospitals Project – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

A total of 20,000 healthcare professionals are expected to be engaged by the government upon completion of President Akufo-Addo’ Hospitals project.

“Once completed, it will provide job opportunities for some 20,000 healthcare professionals and thus enable the Ministry of Health recruit more doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health professionals,” the President said.

He made the announcement during the sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of works on the 111 Hospitals project in Trede, in the Atwima Kwawoma district of the Ashanti Region.

Mr Akufo-Addo said there will be many indirect jobs for residents in the local economy.

“For example, for persons who sell food, drinks, hospital consumables to the hospital, its staff, patients and visitors. I am confident that this important investment will have a positive impact on many lives and livelihoods in the respective communities,” he added.

In April 2020, during a live telecast of a national Covid-19 update by the President, he announced this administration’s resolve to construct district hospitals for outstanding 101 districts with no such facilities.

The projects, as he announced, are scheduled to be executed within 12 months of commencement.

In total, 101 District Hospitals, 2 Specialized Hospitals for the Middle and Northern belt, redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, 6 new Regional Hospitals, and 1 extra-regional hospital for the Western Region shall be delivered under this program.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri