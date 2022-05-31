Stephen Ntim Appoints Adjei Sowah As Campaign Manager

Aspiring Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim has appointed Mohammed Adjei Sowah, former Mayor of Accra, as Manager of his Campaign for the National Chairmanship position of the party.

In a statement, Mr. Ntim said, “Adjei Sowah is a social entrepreneur by vocation and expert in local economic development. He is a transformational and progressive leader who has led state and non-state agencies through challenging times to a steady path”.

Mr. Adjei Sowah has 23 years of experience in project management and urban development with specific areas of accomplishment in sanitation/waste management, climate change, urban mobility, local economic development and urban governance.

Prior to his appointment as Mayor, Adjei Sowah was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MAS Investments Ltd.

Presently, Adjei Sowah is consulting for Complete Property Solutions and also serves as a key partner in IQS Capital Partners Ltd.

Adjei Sowah holds an MSc in Local Economic Development from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He also holds MA in International Relations and Diplomacy from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He has successfully completed a one-year professional program in “Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative” from Harvard University.

Prior to that, he pursued an undergraduate course at the University of Ghana, where he successfully obtained BSc in Public Administration.

Adjei Sowah started his political journey from Odododiodoo as the leader of the Youth Wing in the late 90’s.

He was engaged by the Greater Accra Regional Branch of the NPP as the Officer-In-Charge of capacity building and job placement.

He later became the Odododiodoo Constituency Secretary in 2006 and moved on to become the Odododiodoo Candidate for the 2008 Parliamentary elections.

Adjei Sowah advanced from the constituency and became a two-term Regional Secretary for the Greater Accra Regional Branch of the Party from 2009 to 2017.

He was a member of the National Council during his tenure as the Regional Secretary.

Adjei Sowah’s strength in politics spans from political strategy to capacity building of activists and officers to accomplish tasks.

By Vincent Kubi