Stone Gee To Drop Bad Friends Music Video Soon

Stone Gee

Ghanaian artistes seem to be shifting away from the era of low quality and low budget music videos and are now producing music videos that meet international standards and can indeed grab awards on both local and international platforms.

Several Ghanaian artistes such as Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Adina, Keche and a host of others have over the years had great videos which have won several awards.

A few months after dropping his hit singles, ‘Jealousy’ and ‘Bottom Power’, budding highlife/afrobeat artiste Kwame Ayi Kwaw known in the showbiz scene as Stone Gee is once again moving up a gear in his career as he sets to release a world class video for hit song ‘Bad Friends’ which featured Okyeame Kwame.

The ‘Bad Friend’ single which is currently receiving massive air play on most of the local radio stations, is on Stone Gee’s upcoming latest album to be released later next year.

The video, which is estimated to cost over Ghc30, 000 is being shot and directed by one of the biggest and best music video directors in Ghana.

According to the producers, the video will be shot at seven different locations in Accra, Kumasi and Koforidua, adding “We want to come out with a material that can be appreciated by all”. Fans are already in high spirits waiting for the release of the video.

They revealed that the video will be premiered at the BBnZ just behind the Nana Akufo-Addo’s house close to the Nima Police Station.

Stone Gee, before the video premiere, will treat patrons at the event to a soothing performance of some of his songs.

The ‘Bad Friends’ song basically talks about the activities of bad friends who are always nervous of saying or doing the wrong thing.

The song was produced by the Dream Team made up of Joshua Tetteh (King Jay’s Beat), Joseph Kojo Sam (Mr Sarge) and Richard Essien (Magic Rocker) Chief Executive Officer of Gavali Records.

The “Bad Friends” video premiere is proudly sponsored by Gavali Music with media sponsorship from Starnewsgh.com, Daily Guide, Africanentertainment.com and NEWS-ONE. The event is powered by Beatwaves Productions.

Singer and songwriter Stone Gee currently has over four hit singles in the public domain.

He was adjudged winner in the categories of Artiste of the Year, Eastside Song of the Year as well as Afro Pop Song of the Year awards at the 2020 Eastern Music Awards (EMA) held in Koforidua.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Gavali Records, Richard Essien, known in the showbiz scene as Magic Rocker, disclosed that “Gavali Records positioned Stone Gee at a very strategic point where he will merit numerous nominations like next year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), 4stye Music Video Awards among others.”