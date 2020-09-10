Stonebwoy Denies NDC

Stonebwoy

The award-winning Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy, has reacted to a trending video of him endorsing the legalization of okada in the country.

He also denied ever endorsing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, John Mahama, in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Legalization of okada business has been promised by Mr. Mahama ahead of the December elections.

BEATWAVES gathered that Stonebwoy’s video was being used by some supporters of the NDC to create the impression that the dancehall act had officially endorsed NDC’s plan to legalize okada business when voted into power.

This gave the indication that Stonebwoy had publicly endorsed the NDC even though he did not say so in the video circulating on social media.

Reacting to the issue, Stonebwoy took to Twitter on September 8, to deny all the allegations.

He indicated that the old video of him using an okada to beat traffic on his way to an event was three years old and that it was not an endorsement for any political party to use it to canvass votes.

In the said video, Stonebwoy who was recording himself on the okada, said he was running late for a show and took the motocycle to make sure he arrived early.

“Sometimes you need to join okada. Too much traffic in town! Okada is good for the people…running late for a concert,” he said in the video.

In a tweet, Stonebwoy said, “My attention has been drawn to a three-year-old video of me riding on an okada, which is being publicized as an endorsement for a political party. I disassociate myself from this. Please I beg! This is not in any way an endorsement for any political party. #GodBlessGhana”

By George Clifford Owusu