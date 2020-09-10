Guru Cautions Ghanaian Musicians

Guru

Popular hiplife artiste, songwriter and producer, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, aka Guru, has advised his colleagues to stop competing with each other and work together to promote Ghana music on the world market.

”The competition is not in Ghana here. It’s out there in the world. We have to start looking beyond Ghana, else Ghanaian music will remain only in Ghana,” he said.

The Lapaz Toyota hitmaker, in an interview on Bryt TV, said the music industry had a lot to offer to a developing country like Ghana, and as such, every effort must be put in place to recognize this.

Guru, who has worked with a number of Ghanaian musicians, said the Ghanaian music industry had a bright future, adding that if it was marketed well on the world music platform, the industry would see progress.

He added that it was important for Ghanaian musicians to start doing good music so that it could be promoted on the international market.

He was of the view that since the music industry had great future, there was the need for all the players to come together and work as a team to build a vibrant music industry in Ghana.

According to him, Ghanaian musicians are talented enough to have their works featured on big stages on the world music scene, adding that it is about time we promote Ghanaian music on the world market.

The rapper expressed his admiration for Ghanaian reggae/dancehall legend, Samini, for being one of the best musicians in the music industry, saying he had no competitor.

He reiterated that Samini was incomparable to anyone in the music industry, adding that when it came to live performances, Samini was the best.

“Samini is a legend and he isn’t celebrated often like he should. He has been undermined for too long…no artiste can perform better than Samini when it comes to live shows…he can just look at my shoes and create a perfect lyric with it,” he stated.

Guru, who joined the music industry over a decade, recorded his first mixtape video with Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie, in late 2009.

His first major feature bringing him into the national spotlight was on Obrafour’s song, Kasiebo, where he was named best featured artiste by 4Syte TV Music Video Awards.

He came out with his first studio album titled Platform, which also featured Sarkodie. Platform received six Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominations.

In 2011, he released the single, Lapaz Toyota. It was influenced by Azonto style sounds.

In 2013, Guru came out with six singles – Amen, Azonoto Boys, Abena, Nkwada Nkwada and Alkayida (Boys Abre).

In 2015, Guru collaborated with Sarkodie on the song, Baggy Jeans.

He is described by hip hop artiste Jidenna as one of the greatest hip hop artiste in Africa along with WizKid, Don Jazzy and Akon.

In 2018, Guru released his album titled Journey of Judah featuring Harrysong, Sarkodie, Lil Shaker and Ofori Amponsah.