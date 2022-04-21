Stonebwoy, Don Jazzy Honoured At Global Music Awards

Don Jazzy (left) in a pose with the CEO of Smart Focus Media,

Daniel Adofo after receiving his citation

Celebrated Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, won an award at this year’s edition of the Global Music Awards Africa (GMAA), held last Saturday at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

Organised by Smart Focus Media, the awards ceremony, which was on the theme, “Be Positive with Music,” was to honour performing African artistes for their hard work, and promoting Africa through music.

It was attended by a number of music personalities from across Africa, including Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, the Gambia, and South Africa, among others.

The ceremony witnessed live musical performances from artistes such as Tsusie from South Africa, Mos B from Sierra Leone, Majoos from DR Congo, Kojo Luda from Ghana, Tycoon from the Gambia, and Kingral from Nigeria.

Ghanaian artistes who won awards at the event included Stonebwoy – Global Artiste of the Year, KiDi won the Next Rated Act of the Year, as well as Record of the Year, whilst Ishak Spark grabbed Male Act of the Year.

Gospel artistes, Obaapa Christy and Ohemaa Mercy took home Female Act of the Year Award and Gospel Song of the Year Award respectively.

Some other African acts who were honoured at the event included Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria) – Gospel Artiste of the Year, Mi Cas (South Africa) – Group of the Year, Dj of the Year – DJ Big N (Nigeria), Hip-Pop Artiste of the Year – Emtee (South Africa), Afrobeat Song of the Year – Emmerson (Sierra Leone), Afrobeat Artiste of the Year – Rema (Nigeria), Producer of the Year – Mr. Jazziq (South Africa), Reggae Artiste of the Year – Vaga Vybz (Rwanda), among others.

Celebrated Nigerian musician, producer, songwriter and artiste manager, Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, received honourary award at the ceremony for his outstanding achievement in the Nigerian music industry.

BY George Clifford Owusu