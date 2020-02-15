Stonebwoy Drops New Album On His Birthday

Stonebwoy

The date of the much anticipated album of BET Award Winning act Stonebwoy has finally been announced. It will be released on his birthday which falls on March 5.

BEATWAVES gathered that the dancehall artiste is expected to host a big party on that day to officially launch the album.

The event is anticipated to be the biggest of parties in Ghana’s showbiz arena with a lot of planned surprises.

It will, as usual, attract the crème de la crème of the music industry and the entire showbiz industry.

According to Stonebwoy, his upcoming album contains exciting tunes and it is his fifth studio album, made up 15 danceable tracks done in Ewe, Twi, Ga and Jamaican Patois.

The songs on the album would also be available in the various digital stores after it has been released to his fans to download.

Having performed creditably on the Ghanaian and international music scene for the past decade, Stonebwoy is recognised as one of Africa’s successful dancehall music icons who have been consistent in his musical career.

Based on his achievement on the music scene, the ‘Kpo K3K3’ hit maker who is currently preparing to host a three-day musical concert in UK, was recently honoured by the Private University Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG), for his role in inspiring the youth.

The leadership of PUSAG, led by the National President/CEO Alswel Annan, presented a citation to the musician at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra on February 7.

Receiving the citation, Stonebwoy expressed his appreciation and promised to collaborate with PUSAG in championing the cause of youth development.

He added, “I am very glad to be recognised and be appreciated by your outfit. It is clear manifestation of the good works we have been doing in the creative industry, I’m honoured.”

The musician also promised to feature in all incoming PUSAG events in a bid to uplift the image of the association and inspire private university students.

By George Clifford Owusu