Stonebwoy, Others For Ghana DJ Awards

Stonebwoy

GHANA’S celebrated music icons, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Obaapa Christy, Keche and AK Songstress have been invited to perform at this year’s edition of the annual Ghana DJ Awards slated for November 5, at the Silver Star Tower in Accra.

The event has consistently remained one of the premier music festivals in Ghana and Africa, welcoming thousands of music fans and concert goers every year.

This year’s event, which is the 10th edition, BEATWAVES gathered, would bring together the best of Ghana and international DJs to celebrate the event with music fans.

The event is being organised to reward hardworking radio and mobile DJs who have contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana.

Award winners will take home exciting prize packages, in addition to a designed trophy which will be presented to them at the awards ceremony.

This year’s event is expected to attract Ghana’s top musicians, stakeholders in the creative arts industry, a cross-section of music lovers and the general public.

BEATWAVES learnt that the event would be different, and of course better than the previous one, because the organisers have laced the performance list with known faces.

Celebrated Ghanaian DJ and one of Ghana’s best, DJ Andy Dosty of Hitz FM, DJ Aroma, DJ Azonto would also perform at this year’s event.

They are expected to delight fans with their danceable songs which will turn the venue into a dance hall.

In addition to three performing DJs, Incredible Zigi and the Afrozig Dance Company, The Militants Dance Group, DJ Xpliph, Deri, Lumi DMR and Vanilla have also been invited to thrill fans at the event.

Over the past 10 years, the Ghana DJ Awards night has been graced with performances from a tall list of acts such as Medikal, DJ Vyrusky, Andy Dosty, DJ Switch, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuame Eugene, MzVee, Captain Planet, Patapaa, Adina, D-Black, Flowking Stone, Mr Drew, Kwabena Kwabena amongst others.

