Authors Urged To Promote Accomplished Ghanaians

The book being launched

Scholars, especially authors, have been urged to promote the excellent works of Ghanaians in literature which have impacted history in their respective professions.

Anane Adjei, a communication consultant, said this during the launch of his book “Ahafo and the Bono Regions of Ghana: Accomplishments and Honours of Brilliant Achievers.”

According to him, the book depicts the achievement of some Ghanaians from the Ahafo and Bono regions who have beaten the odds and contributed immensely towards the development of the regions and the country as a whole.

He said, “My aim is to champion African excellence by making people appreciate the contributions of many Ghanaians from the Ahafo and Bono regions in their chosen fields. We can do this by showcasing what these people have done in society. Seeing these accomplished individuals makes you happy, especially as a Ghanaian and from the same region.”

He said he believes people would read and learn from these accomplished individuals to erase the erroneous perception that good things could be hidden from Africa if hidden in a book.

According to him, a generation of readers would erase this perception in an era where things would no longer be hidden from an African in a book.

Mr. Adjei, however, mentioned that though the book is about the Ahafo and the Bono regions, it will subsequently be ‘nationalised’ to also show the contributions of other Ghanaians from other parts of the country irrespective of their educational backgrounds.

He paid tributes to Adwoa Yeboah Afari, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi and other accomplished people who have inspired him as a young man desirous of contributing to writing in society.

Dr. Johnny Arthur, a Psychology lecturer who reviewed sections of the book, commended the author for his work, especially contribution to literature in honouring its heroes.

That, according to him, does not only reserve their names but also helps society to preserve their names and exploit of such people that inspires other generations in life.

Kwabena Bempah Andoh of the Ghana Education Service, in charge of Quality and Access, with support from Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi and Obrempong Professor Kyem-Amponsah II, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Ghana Telecom University, launched the book.

Present at the launch were also indigenes from the Bono and Ahafo regions, including former DCE of Techiman North, Peter Mensah, a representative of the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, and Chief of Fiapre in Sunyani, Obrempong Professor Kyem-Amponsah II.

Others were Ambassador D.K. Osei, Chief of Drobo and other accomplished individuals in society.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah