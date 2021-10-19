Stonebwoy Presents Tecno Phantom X To Samuel TakyiStonebwoy Presents Tecno Phantom X To Samuel Takyi

Stonebwoy

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has presented brand new Tecno Phantom X to Ghanaian boxing athlete, Samuel Takyi, after securing a bronze medal, winning Ghana’s first Olympic medal since 1992 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Samuel Takyi won a boxing bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Ghana’s first podium finish in 30 years, but his incredible Olympic journey came to an end when he lost out to classy Team USA boxer Duke Ragan in the semi-final.

The 20-year-old Takyi has joined the pantheon of Ghanaian Olympic boxing greats Clement Quartey, a light welterweight who won silver in Rome in 1960, Eddie Blay, a bronze light-welterweight medallist from Tokyo 1964 and Prince Amartey who made history in Munich 1972.

In a tweet sighted by BEATWAVES, Stonebwoy who doubles as Tecno brand ambassador called on Ghanaians to celebrate the historic win of Samuel Takyi to motivate the youth to perform better in the coming years.

“When a generation acknowledges, celebrates, and obligatorily places value on their historic achievers, the future never forgets. That’s how we live on and progress as a nation. Samuel Takyi broke a 30 year Olympic medal drought, boxing. Tecno Mobile GH and I appreciate You,” Stonebwoy said in a tweet.

Becoming a new user of Tecno mobile’s latest flagship product, “Phantom X”, the gift followed the young Ghanaian boxer’s significant, at least enough to get a visible reaction performance at the just ended 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where he won Ghana’s first bronze medal in the discipline after 30 years of drought.

The multiple award-winning afrobeat/reggae & dancehall artiste, born Livingstone Etse Satekla and some members from Tecno Mobile Ghana office hosted the boxer in a brief ceremony where the presentation was made.

Samuel Takyi competed in the men’s featherweight division in the 2020 Summer Olympics, beating Jean Caicedo of Ecuador in the first round. He went on to defeat David Avila Ceiber of Colombia in the quarter-final, a win which earned him a bronze medal but lost to Duke Ragan of the USA in the semi-final bout.

Appreciating the gift from the musician, the Ghanaian Olympic Bronze Medallist said: “I appreciate what Tecno has done, and I also appreciate my friend, who’s Stonebwoy for being considerate about me. This means a lot to me and will keep me going. Thanks for your support.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke