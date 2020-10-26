Stonebwoy Rocks Ho With Big Boss Road Show

Stonebwoy

Popular dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy, and Big Boss Energy Drink have taken the ‘Big Boss Road Show’ to Ho, the Volta regional capital.

The dancehall artiste launched a nationwide road show a few weeks ago to promote an image-inspired version of his Energy Drink brand, ‘Big Boss’ Energy Drink.

This comes after Stonebwoy and his manufacturing partners, Bel-Beverages, introduced a rebranded version of Big Boss Energy drink inspired by the musician which has his image on the label.

The nationwide road show is being organized to reintroduce a rebranded version of the energy drink to Ghanaians.

It is also to create a stronger bond between Stonebwoy, his values of hard work, tenacity and determination and the products.

The dancehall artiste and his entourage took to the principal streets of Ho to announce the release of the new label. They provided the people of Ho with good entertainment, free drinks and good music.

Music fans at Ho as well fans of the dancehall artiste who were elated about the visit of their icon, could not hide the excitement of tasting the new Stonebwoy-inspired Big Boss Energy Drink,

Addressing music fans, Stonebwoy urged the crowd to patronize Big Boss Energy Drink as it contained the right ingredients in the right proportions that were not harmful to humans.

He further urged the public to be moderate in consuming the drink and cautioned lactating mothers, pregnant women and persons less than 18 years to stay away from the drink including those that were sensitive to caffeine.

Stonebwoy, who is the CEO of Burniton Music Group, won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards.

Stonebwoy is also an actor; having appeared in a number of movies including My name is Ramadan.

He is a global ambassador for sanitation. In September 2019, he was made the brand ambassador for Voltic Natural Mineral Water in a deal that could be renewed after two years.

He has performed in many European countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain and Austria.

His 2016 Canada-America tour saw him perform in New York City, Ohio, Philadelphia and Ontario.

Stonebwoy performed at Reggae Sumfest, Afro Nation Festival in Portugal, Rotterdam Reggae Festival, Uppsala Reggae Festival and Rototom Sunsplash.

By George Clifford Owusu