Stonebwoy Wants Collaboration With Meiway

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has said he is hoping for the opportunity to have collaboration with renowned Ivorian music icons in the coming years.

Stonebwoy, who has worked with a number of international music stars, said he would be excited to have collaboration with Ivorian icons such as Alpha Brondy and Freddy Meiway.

In an interview with Ivorian media during his visit to Ivory Coast a few weeks ago, the dancehall artiste said that he wants to have more collaboration with other African artistes whose names will soon be made known.

He disclosed that he has already made contacts with Ivorian legends Alpha Blondy and Freddy Meiway, as well as other stars he plans of working with.

According to the ‘Putuu’ hitmaker, he has always loved francophone sounds due to his affiliation with Togo and now is the time to tap into it, adding “I’ve always loved that sound of music coming from them.”

Since his entry into the Ghanaian music industry a couple of years back, Stonebwoy has won the hearts of a many music lovers in the country.

He has worked and performed on a number of local platforms alongside a number of celebrated Ghanaian artistes.

The dancehall act, whose music and stagecraft has attracted a large fan base across the world, having staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, Holland among others, has shared stage with international acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Davido, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid and a host of others.

With many awards to his credit, Stonebwoy was in 2019 adjudged the Best Artiste in African Reggae/Dancehall at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, Nigeria.

Stonebwoy is brand ambassador for Tecno’s new product Camon-16 series – a smartphone.

The ambassadorial deal is expected to create a mutual benefit between the dancehall artiste and Tecno Mobile as well as raise more brand awareness for all Tecno products in Ghana.

By George Clifford Owusu