Stars Step Up Training …For Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire Friendlies

Black Stars

The Black Stars have taken their preparatory exercise a notch higher for their forthcoming friendly games against Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco at the Cape Coast Stadium.

On Thursday, head coach Charles Akonnor supervised the 19-man squad steamed session.

The two games; one is scheduled to take place in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, and the other against the Ivorians in Cape Coast, are meant to sharpen the edges in the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, controversial FA Cup winner, Daniel Amartey, Baba Iddrisu, Gideon Mensah, and Emmanuel Lomotey were among the 19 that trained three days ago.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco will host Akonnor’s men on Tuesday, June 8 in Rabat and later welcome Cote d’Ivoire’s Elephants on June 12 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, captain Andre Ayew and his junior brother Jordan Ayew were expected to join the team yesterday.

From The Sports Desk