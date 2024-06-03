Stonebwoy Wins TGMA Artiste Of The Year

Stonebwoy

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) will go down in history as a monumental event in the Ghanaian music industry, with iconic Afro-Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, clinching the prestigious Artiste of the Year award for the second time.

The glamorous event, held at the Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, witnessed Stonebwoy sweeping a total of six awards, including Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best International Collaboration, Record of the Year, Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, and Album/EP of the Year.

In a fierce competition against other renowned Ghanaian music stars such as Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Sarkodie, Nacee, and Black Sherif, Stonebwoy emerged victorious as the ultimate Artiste of the Year award winner.

Notably, Stonebwoy now stands alongside Sarkodie as one of the only two artistes to have secured the Artiste of the Year title twice since the inception of the awards in 1999.

While King Promise missed the Artiste of the Year award, he still managed to bag three awards: Afropop Song of the Year, Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.

Other notable winners include Best Hiplife Song ‘Y’ahite Remix’ by King Paluta featuring Kuami Eugene, Best Gospel Song ‘Aseda’ by Nacee, Best Male Vocal Performance ‘You Are Great’ by Kofi Karikari featuring Eternity, Best Female Vocal Performance ‘Hold My Hands’ by Queendalyn Yurglee, and Best Highlife Song ‘Kweku Ananse’ by Amerado.

The list of winners also includes Best Hip Hop Song – ‘Otan’ by Sarkodie, Best Afrobeat Song – ‘Goodsin’ by Olivetheboy, Unsung Artiste of the Year – Kwesi Amewuga, Best Reggae/Dancehall Song – ‘Efiekuma Love’ by Kofi Kinaata, Collaboration of the Year – ‘Liquor’ by KiDi featuring Stonebwoy, and Best Highlife Artiste – Kuami Eugene.

Moreover, accolades were presented for Best Rap Performance (‘Dear God’ by Strongman), Best Music Video (‘Cryptocurrency’ by Kuami Eugene featuring Rotimi), Best New Artiste (King Paluta), Best African Artiste (Davido), Producer of the Year (MOG Beatz), and Lifetime Achievement Award (Amakye Dede).

By Prince Fiifi Yorke