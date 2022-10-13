Stop Bitterness- Bulldog Cautions Shatta Wale 

Shatta Wale and Bulldog

Bulldog, ex-manager of Shatta Wale has asked the controversial musician to learn to honour those who honour him.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said honouring others will bring him more blessings than him being bitter.

He should therefore be happy for others.

Bulldog’s caution is a follow-up to his recent banter with Shatta Wale over his claims that the musician’s upcoming ‘Gift of God’ album would not sell more than Black Sherif’s ‘The Villian I Never Was’ album.

According to Bulldog, Black Sherif’s album will stream more because he has an international label behind pushing for him, unlike Shatta who is doing it alone. But in his response, Shatta asked Bulldog-born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson to “stop the nonsense” and make his own money.

In his caution to Shatta on Facebook, Bulldog shared a video of Burna Boy hanging out with DJ Khaled and said Shatta could not afford that with all his money.

He wrote, “Charles Nii Armah Mensah all your money cannot buy this right here… I know your time will come but until then, honour those who honour you, it brings more blessings and supernatural growth. Stop being bitter… be happy for everyone. You’re blessed. Be content. And more will follow.”

The statement has since been attracting a lot of attention on social media.