Stop Campaign Of Insults – NPP Warns Presidential Aspirants

The National Council of the ruling New Patriotic Party has warned the presidential aspirants to desist from campaign of insults and attacks.

This follows some reports trending that some of the Presidential hopefuls are deliberately attacking their contenders when meeting the delegates which the National Council is concerned about since it’s becoming a disgrace to the party,

Accoriding to a statement issued by the party, the National Council took a serious view of some unhealthy comments and utterances from some aspiring Presidential Candidates and their supporters, which do not auger well for the unity and cohesion of the Party.

The National Council stated this in a statement issued and signed by the General Secretary at its meeting held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, considered the guidelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential, and parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the Party has no sitting Members of Parliament.

Accordig to the Party, any Aspiring Presidential Candidate, or his supporters, and party executives at all levels who act in contravention of the Code of Conduct, moving forward, shall be dealt with in accordance with the guidelines thereof and the Party Constitution.

However, for the avoidance of doubt, the relevant portions of the guidelines dealing with the expected standards of conduct include the following: All Aspiring Presidential Candidates shall campaign on issues and refrain from leveling unsubstantiated allegations, personal attacks and vilifications against their opponents.

In the statement, the Party said, no aspiring lresidential candidat shall undertake any activity that will polarise the Party along tribal, religious, and other factional lines and all aspiring presidential candidates shall impress upon their supporters not to engage in any of the activities stated above.

‘’An Aspiring Presidential Candidate shall sign an undertaking with the party, committing himself to supporting whoever is eventually elected/selected as the party’s Presidential Candidate after the election/selection process in the event that he is not elected/selected’’.

‘’He shall also undertake not to contest as an Independent Presidential Candidate or as a Candidate on the ticket of any other political party, and, the NPP reserves the right to restrain him should he decide otherwise’’.

-BY Daniel Bampoe