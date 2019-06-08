Stop Cutting Down Mangroves

Kwasi Bonzoh

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzoh has admonished fishmongers in the coastal communities of the district to desist from cutting down mangroves in the area for fish processing.

This, according to him, would not only save the environment, but also help to rebuild the depleted fish stock in the coastal communities.

The Ellembelle District is one area where mangroves are found to protect major rivers such as the Amanzule River in the area.

They also serve as spawning grounds for fishes at where the river joins the sea.

However, some fishmongers are cutting down the trees or shrubs for processing fish.

“At a time when we are all lamenting the dwindling fish stock phenomenon, why will anybody want to destroy the very breeding ground for fish, when we need them the most”, the visibly worried DCE asked.

Mr. Bonzoh admonished persons involved in the practice to desist from it to protect the environment for posterity.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 2019 World Environment Day observed by the Ghana National Gas Company at Atuabo in the Ellembelle District, Mr Bonzoh urged Ghanaians to help save the environment.

“Some of our fishmongers and other persons within the fish processing value chain have developed the habit of cutting down mangroves for drying their harvested fish.

He continued that “it is our duty as people to protect the environment whilst we search for what we will eat. We have to plant more trees to give meaning to the popular saying “when the last tree dies, the last man dies”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Atuabo