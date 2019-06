W

This broken down garbage truck has been ‘left’ to rot near the La Wireless Cluster of Schools for many months now.

Some unscrupulous people in the area have started throwing rubbish in it.

Ghanaians, who have the habit of throwing solid waste in drains when it’s raining, would soon turn the truck into a huge refuse dump if the relevant authorities fail to act immediately.

Over to you La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA).

By Christopher Kotei