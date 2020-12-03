Stratcomm Africa’s 2020 Virtual Praise Jam Tomorrow

Rev. Ifueko Charmien

Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) will hold the 15th edition of its annual praise and worship concert dubbed, “Praise Jam” on Friday, December 4, in Accra.

The concert, which promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations, is under the theme “Our God Reigns”. It will be streamed live on Stratcomm Africa’s Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms.

The event is expected to bring together Stratcomm Africa clients, staff and their families and friends, as well as members of the general public to honour and praise God for His goodness throughout the year and also ask God for His divine grace, mercy and favour for the coming year.

It will feature seasoned gospel musicians, preachers as well as other creative artistes who are expected to use their live stage performances to win more souls for Christ.

Artistes billed to rock the stage include Rev. Ifueko Charmien of Action Chapel, Nana Osei, Kingsley Ampofo, Kyei Mensah and a host others.

Kofi Baah- Boakye, Executive Director, Business Development for Stratcomm Africa, says, “In the midst of numerous challenges, Stratcomm Africa marked twenty-six years this year. We remain positive, resilient and continue to persevere, because indeed, our God reigns.

“We extend a hearty invitation to you to join with friends, family, work colleagues and all to lift praise and thanks to God. We feel privileged to have the opportunity to use our talents and skills in communication and event management to create this platform of praise for the benefit of all,” he added.