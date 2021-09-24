STU, SRC Honour 3 Companies

Samuel Osei Bonsu (left) receiving his citation from Prince Fiifi Yorke, PRO of the Students Representative Council

THE STUDENTS Representative Council of the Sunyani Technical University (STU-SRC) in the Bono Region has honoured Ocelot Chemtech, MTN Ghana, and Cowbell Ghana.

The three companies were awarded honorary citations for their support at the just-ended 2020/2021 SRC week celebration held in August.

Mr. Christopher Aseidu Kwarteng, Chairman of the Planning Committee who doubles as the SRC Vice President, in an interview with BEATWAVES, said this year’s week celebration had programme outlines such as the interdepartmental games competition, All Black Party, Face of STU among other fun-packed activities, which was made possible by the sponsors.

“This year’s week celebration is historic because we had a lot of fun-packed activities which were sponsored by Aurata, MTN, and Cowbell amidst the pandemic and we are very grateful for that. Honouring them with a citation is our way of saying thank you and also opens more opportunity for the next SRC administration,” he said.

Receiving the honorary citation on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Ocelot Chemtech, Mr. Freddrick Kumah, Samuel Osei Bonsu, Marketing Manager, expressed their profound gratitude to the institution for recognising their support during the SRC week celebration.

“On behalf of my boss Mr. Kumah, I would like to say thank you very much for the recognition you have given the Ocelot Company and we are very grateful. This will indeed open doors for the next SRC executives because you’ve shown us you appreciate the little things we do for your institution,” he stated.

Sunyani Technical University is one of the leading technical universities in the country offering four years of Bachelor of Technology (Btech) programmes in Fashion Design Technology, Electricals and Electronics Engineering, Civil Engineering, Construction Technology among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke