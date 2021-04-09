STU-TESCON Chapter Marks Dr. Adutwum Birthday

Sunyani Technical University TESCON chapter has marked the 57th birthday celebration of the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Speaking at the celebration, President of the STU-TESCON chapter, Fatoa Abubakar who wished the sector minister long life and urged him to extend more support to technical universities in the country.

He said “on behalf of the Sunyani Technical University TESCO chapter we wish you a happy birthday, may you live long sir. We also pray that your administration will show more support to technical universities in the country, thank you”.

The Education Minister was born on April 9th, 1964 in Jachie in the Bosomtwi District of the Ashanti.

He completed Kumasi High School and proceeded to KNUST where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Land Economy (Business Administration with a major in Real Estate).

He holds a master’s degree in Education Management from the University of La Verne in the United States of America. He also holds a Ph.D. in Educational Policy, Planning, and Administration from the University of Southern California.

He worked as Mathematics and Information Technology teacher at Manual Arts High School in the US for ten years. At Manual Arts High School, he founded the International Studies Academy, which served as a small learning community where many students thrived socially and academically.

Also, he served as a Lead Math Teacher in the USC/Manual Arts Neighborhood Academic Initiative (NAI).

He is also the Founder and former Chief Executive Officer of New Designs Charter Schools in the USA. The two schools have a combined enrollment of about 1200.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke