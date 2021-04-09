Police Arrest 2 Suspects in connection with Kasoa Murder

Two suspects identified as Charity and Desmond Nii Adjei have been arrested by Police in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah at Lamptey Mills in Kasoa, Central Region.

According to the Head of Public Relations at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Juliana Obeng, the two suspects are being investigated for the offense of abetment to commit a crime to wit murder.

She added the two suspects were arrested after investigators set off on a manhunt for perpetrators involved in the killing of the late Ishmael, saying the suspect will assist the police service for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the late Ishmael Mensah was yesterday buried at Kasoa in accordance with Islamic customary traditions.

Ishmael Mensah, 11, was murdered last Saturday, after Nicholas Kini, 18, and Felix Nyarko, 16, had allegedly lured him into an uncompleted building at Coca-Cola, near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.

The two suspects were remanded into police custody by the Kasoa Circuit Court last Tuesday to reappear on April 20, 2021.

