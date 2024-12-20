‘Stubborn’ Oboafo Kwadjo Asante Loses Suhum Seat

In a shocking turn of events, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, has lost his re-election bid.

Asante, who contested as an independent candidate after losing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in January, defied the party’s decision and continued his political journey independently.

Kwadjo Asante’s decision to contest as an independent candidate was seen as a betrayal by many within the NPP, particularly after he lost the party’s parliamentary primary to Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa.

Despite interventions from high-ranking NPP officials, including Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, Asante refused to back down.

Kwadjo Asante’s campaign, dubbed “Oboafo Toaso” (Oboafo Continue), was launched in September 2024, with the incumbent MP emphasizing his unfinished business with the people of Suhum.

However, his efforts were not enough to secure the seat, as Frank Asiedu Bekoe emerged victorious with 16,855 votes.

His loss also marks a shift in the political landscape of Suhum, as the NPP maintains its hold on the constituency.

Kwadjo Asante’s history in Suhum politics is marked by his unexpected rise to power in 2020, when he defeated the then-incumbent MP, Frederick Opare-Ansah, in the NPP parliamentary primary.

He went on to win the parliamentary seat with 34,049 votes, representing 63% of the total votes cast.

However, his decision to contest as an independent candidate has ultimately led to his downfall.

Kwadjo Asante’s stubborn refusal to accept the NPP’s decision has cost him the seat, and it remains to be seen how he will rebound from this defeat.

-BY Daniel Bampoe