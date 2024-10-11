Sudan Frustrates Ghana In Accra

Visiting Sudanese senior national football side held their Ghanaian counterparts to a goalless drawn game in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Accra yesterday.

The Sudanese, guided by former Ghana coach and captain, Kwesi Appiah, succeeded in sticking to their game plan aimed at frustrating the home side.

The scoreless results blights the Black Stars’ chances of qualifying, having secured just two points from three games.

That places them on the third spot behind Sudan – four points and current group leaders Angola who have six points from two games.

Ghana, captained by Mohammed Kudus, begun on a bright note firing from all cylinders, with the best scoring chance coming the skipper’s way, but he missed it.

The Otto men resumed with the same first half intensity but caved in along the line; allowing Sudan to dictate temporarily.

The team is expected to fly out to face the same side in the reverse fixture on Monday, October 14 in Libya.

