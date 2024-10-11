‘I Almost Quit Spain Duty Due To Depression’

Álvaro Morata

Spain forward, Álvaro Morata, has revealed that he considered quitting the national team after suffering “depression” and “panic attacks” before lifting the European Championship in the summer.

Morata, 31, captained his country to victory in the tournament in Germany, then switched clubs, joining AC Milan from Atlético Madrid.

“When you have really tough moments, depression, panic attacks, the job you do doesn’t matter, what job you do, the situation you have in life, doesn’t matter,” Morata told Cope radio on Thursday.

“You have another person inside you, and you have to fight against them every day, every night. For me it was best to leave Spain. The moment came when I couldn’t stand it.”

Speaking before the Euros, Morata said he was considering moving abroad, as well as retiring from international football, saying “you have to think if it’s really worth it.”

On Thursday, he added to those comments, saying: “I had a really bad time. The moment came when I thought I wouldn’t be able to put my boots on again. Three months before the Euros, I was thinking whether I’d be able to wear the Spain shirt again, and be captain. I was thinking if I’d be able to play again.”