Southgate Takes ‘Sabbatical’ Leave

Gareth Southgate

Former England manager, Gareth Southgate, has ruled out returning to coaching for at least a year despite interest from Manchester United should they decide to sack Erik ten Hag.

Southgate resigned as England boss after leading the Three Lions to the final of the European Championship in the summer, where they were beaten by Spain. He has since been working for UEFA as a technical observer.

The 54-year-old has been heavily linked with the United manager’s job amid mounting pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Southgate has a close relationship with a number of United executives — including Sir Dave Brailsford and sporting director Dan Ashworth — while club sources have made no secret of their admiration for the former Middlesbrough manager.