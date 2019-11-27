Suhum Marks Odwira

Osabarima Ayeh Kofi in his palaquin

Osabarima Ayeh Kofi, Chief of Suhum, has pleaded with the government to ensure that the 100 per cent school feeding coverage promised is achieved.

Addressing a durbar over the weekend to mark this year’s Suhum Odwira Festival and the 20-year anniversary of his coronation, the chief urged the government to bring a lot of infrastructure to the three senior high schools in the area and also take another look at the poor road networks.

The Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, on his part, assured the chiefs and people of Suhum that their concerns would be addressed, as the government was taking the necessary measures to make them happen.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, Fredrick Opare Ansah, said all public schools in the area, which are currently not captured by the School Feeding programme, would be captured by 2020.

According to him, this would ensure 100 per cent coverage by 2020 per the data collated by the Regional Coordinator for the School Feeding programme, Hajia Fati Vondoli.

The MP used the opportunity to highlight some achievements of the Akufo-Addo government since it assumed office in January 2017.

Besides, he urged the constituents to continue to believe in the government and support it as the country prepares for the 2020 general elections.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum