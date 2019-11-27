Foreign Ministry Courts Czech Investors

Habibu Tijani (right) and his Czech counterpart

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has appealed for more businesses and investors from Czech Republic to take advantage of the presence of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to invest in Ghana.

Ghana currently hosts the Secretariat of the AfCFTA.

Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mohammed Habibu Tijani, made the call when he hosted the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic, Martin Tlapa, on Monday, November 25, 2019, in Accra.

Mr. Tlapa is in Ghana to among other things, inaugurate one of the 10 polyclinics constructed in some selected districts in the Central Region by a Czech Company named VAMED-Health Projects CZ in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

During the meeting, Mr. Habibu Tijani told his guest that with the coming into force of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, Ghana and indeed the whole of Africa with its huge market potential presented an opportunity for increased trade and investment.

Protection of Investment

He revealed that Ghana had conveyed its commitments on the draft Agreement on Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investment with Czech Republic.

He noted that the draft Agreement on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Ghana and the Government of Czech Republic was also receiving attention by Ghanaian authorities.

The Deputy Minister expressed the hope that when it is finalized, it would promote and increase economic activities between the two countries.

Economic Overview

In 2018, Czech Republic’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita at purchasing power parity was $37,370 and $22,850 at nominal value.

Alliance A.G. reported that in 2018, Czech Republic was a Mean Wealth Country, ranking 26th in net financial assets.

In 2017, Czech Republic recorded a 4.5℅ GDP growth, giving its economy one of the highest growth rates in Europe.

Contributions To Development

The relations between Ghana and Czech Republic date back to the 1960s .

Mr. Habibu Tijani praised the contributions of the Czech Republic to Ghana’s socioeconomic development efforts.

He recounted the establishment of strategic industries in some parts of the country including the Aboso Glass Factory, Saltpond Ceramics, Kade Match Factory, Komenda Sugar Factory and the Kumasi Shoe Factory, among others, through the support of Czech Republic.

Agenda

While in Ghana, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Czech Republic, also met with Ghana’s Ministers of Health and Interior, and participated in a health business forum with his delegation on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue