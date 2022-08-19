Suhum MP Distributes 50,000 Palm Seedlings To Farmers

Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern Region, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante is empowering his constituents.

Aside that he is also committed to supporting his constituents in the areas of education, security, sports, and others to have their fair share of the national cake.

The MP in his latest show of magnanimity, is supplying 50,000 palm seedlings to farmers in his constituency, occupying about 840 acres of farm land.

He has assured that more of the palm seedlings would reach out the farmers in the days ahead.

Farmers in Zorh, Kofi Kinni, Santramor, Brondensuso, Nankese Abisim, Omenako, Adarkwa, Kokobibiam, Ntukum, Otwe, Dadawa, Ntaabea, Adidiso, O.B, Ayisi Kurom, Amanhyia, Mamehy3so, Abenabo 1&2, Tetteh Nkwata, Kukua, Annomansa, Korasnsang, and Abrodiem are benefitting from the initial donation.

The rest are; Aboabo, Dedewa, Asarekurom, Yaw Badu, Kuromameng, Gamameng, Yokonor, Kwahyia, Betease, Sawa, Obuotumpan, Wekpeti, Se3so, Oboadakaa, Appiah Dankwa, Snar, Tetekaasum, Aponapono, Kwaw Nartey, Amede, Akorabo, Mamengdonya, Obretema, Niifio, Omenako Densuso, Jato, New Town South, Kofi Boafo and Ayitey.

The farmers who received the palm seedlings expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the support rendered to them.

-BY Daniel Bampoe