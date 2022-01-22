Suhum MP Donates 36 Cars to Drivers

Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum in the Eastern Region, Kwadwo Asante (Oboafo) has donated 36 vehicles to drivers in a bid to empower them.

Explaining the rationale behind this, he noted there are hard-working drivers in the area who are unable to purchase vehicles, hence the decision to support such people.

“It is an attempt to empower drivers and Ghanaian youth provided you are disciplined. I cannot do it alone and so at this point, I decided to empower drivers but it will not be drivers alone. We have been supporting other people like hairdressers, tailors, and the likes” he said.

According to him, vehicles given to the drivers are not free but said drivers interested must meet their terms and condition before being given a car.

“Cars giving to drivers are not free but then it is an empowerment. Our terms and conditions are affordable and so a driver who can meet it stand a chance of getting a car”

He has therefore advised drivers in the area and Ghana at large not to drink and drive to prevent a high rate of accidents on roads.

Giving an account of his achievement in the education sector since assuming office, he disclosed he has been able to support a chunk of people in the payment of their school fees at the tertiary level.

Aside from education, he stressed he has been able to improve on infrastructure development in the area.

“I have contributed to infrastructural development since assuming office. When I took over, there were school building that wasn’t in a good state but as I speak works are going on, and very soon, there will be sod-cutting”

“Talking about Suhum drainage, I will credit the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for the marvelous work he’s done so far. The people of Suhum are happy about it and am sure it is going to help us all”, he said.

– BY Daniel Bampoe