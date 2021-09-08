Suhum MP Driver Granted Bail

The driver of the Member of Parliament for Suhum, Samuel Kofi Agyei alias Jamalo, 43, has been admitted to Ghc80,000 bail with two sureties by the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ Presided over by Her Honour Mercy Adei -Kotei.

The accused pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing harm with an offensive weapon contrary to section 70 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 ( Act 29).

The defence counsel Sulemana Musah prayed the court to grant the accused person bail on basis that he was struck with stone therefore he needs medical attention.

The counsel argued that the accused person is a driver by profession and a married man living with his children therefore not a flight risk, and that, he is eager to stand trial to prove his innocence and clear his name of the allegations and accusations which has implications on his vision to contest a national election.

He accused the Attorney General of abusing the court processes by filing a motion for Nolle Prosequi at the District Court to discontinue the case when ruling on a bail application was to be held at the same court today.

In opposition to the instant application for bail by the Defence counsel, Prosecution stated that the charge levelled against the accused is a second-degree felony, and additionally, there is tension in Suhum which if the accused is granted bail it may lead to reprisal attack.

The prosecution said the victim has been referred from Suhum government Hospital to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital due to his worsening health condition.

The Presiding Judge Her Honour Mercy Adei Kotei however admitted the accused to bail and adjourned the case of October 8, 2021.

Nolle Prosequi by AG

The Attorney General filed a motion for nolle prosequi at the District Court on Tuesday.

The Eastern Regional State Attorney Emily Addo-Kyereh argued during the maiden appearance in Magistrate court that the nature of the offence comes with severe punishment and therefore the accused may not avail himself to stand trial when admitted to bail.

Subsequently, the Magistrate court judge adjourned the case to Tuesday, 7th September 2021, for the ruling on the bail application.

However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that AG has filed a motion to discontinue the case at the Magistrate court.

The suspect was discharged but re-arrested to face fresh charges at the Circuit Court.

The accused Samuel Kofi Agyei alias Jamalo who allegedly inflicted machete wounds on the NPP communication officer for Lower West Akyem Benard Kwasi Amoani during a violent crash at a funeral was arrested Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after he was accompanied by a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party to turn himself into the Suhum police.

Four persons sustained injuries during clashes between two rival groups of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region at a funeral rite.

The injured including Bernard Kwasi Amoani, 51, a communication officer for lower West Akyem NPP who sustained a deep knife wound on the forehead, and was admitted at the Suhum Government Hospital.

One of the victims Alexander Odei also suffered a minor injury on the upper lip.