Zenith Bank Donates To Ministry of Youth & Sports

The Zenith Bank staff in a pose with the Minister during the presentation

The leadership and management of Zenith Bank Ghana Limited headed by the MD/CEO, Akindele Ogunranti have responded to the President’s appeal to corporate Ghana to support the National teams with their widow’s might.

In a short ceremony to present a cheque of Five hundred thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 500,000.00) to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mr. Ogunranti noted that the Bank appreciates the role that sports play in the development of the country and took the opportunity to show solidarity and support to sports in Ghana.

According to him, Zenith bank has a culture of always supporting growth adding that there was the need to help with the growth of the Black Stars to bring glory to the motherland.

On his part, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif expressed his profound gratitude to the CEO for contributing towards a worthy course and assured of the judicious use of the amount to improve on football in Ghana.

He underscored the need to provide support to the youth not only in Ghana but the continent as a whole by allowing them to provide change to the African Continent.

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku also expressed his appreciation to the Bank and said he had always anticipated a positive reaction from H.E the President’s call for support to the Black Stars and such a gesture will go a long way to help the national teams.

Present at the ceremony was the Chief Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, Chief Accountant of the Ministry, Osman Haruna Tweneboah, The General Manager(Marketing) of Zenith Bank, Maebelle Nortey, and the Company Secretary of the Bank, Daniel Agamah.