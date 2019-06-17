Suhyini On Carpet Over Bawunia

Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako and Alhassan Suhuyini

The managing editor of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako last Saturday exposed Alhassan Suhuyini for lying against the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Newsfile.

The Tamale North Member of Parliament, on the show, read a tweet supposedly coming from the Twitter account of the then vice presidential candidate of the NPP to the effect that the NPP, if given the mandate, would never borrow for the country’s developmental agenda.

Quoting from the said tweet, Suhuyini sought to discredit the credibility of the Vice President in relation to the fact that the current government is borrowing for its policies and projects.

Speaking on the same programme, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako emphasized that the then vice presidential candidate of the NPP never made those comments.

“Take it from me; I don’t think Dr. Bawumia ever made such comments. This tweet could not have come from him because it is practically impossible for any administration not to do a bit of borrowing. This tweet Suhuyini is quoting from is of doubtful validity” Mr. Baako ended.

Trying to counter the doubt thrown on the source of his tweet, Suhuyini insisted that the tweet indeed came from the Vice President.

Evans Mensah, the host of the show, queried Suhuyini to adduce credible evidence to back his claim of the tweet having emanated from the Vice President’s Twitter account. Suhuyini found himself wanting as he could do nothing in that department and pleaded with the Public and IT gurus to help him get a video or audio of Dr. Bawumia saying that.

The opposition NDC has copiously referred to this tweet as coming from the Vice President from one of his lectures when the NPP was in opposition.

Texters and Facebookers who followed the programme asked Why the NDC hasn’t been able to bring the voice of the then vice presidential candidate of the NPP to substantiate this claim as something that runs counter to logical reasoning.

It only stands to reason that this statement being attributed to the Vice President is nothing but a pure invention of the NDC just to sully the reputation of the Vice President.

Knowing the NDC, if they have any such evidence they would have broadcast it widely on social media by now.