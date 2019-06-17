Fear Grips Murdered GPHA Official’s Husband

The late Josephine Asante

KWAME ASANTE, husband of murdered Josephine Asante, former top manager at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) says he is afraid of his life following the yet to unravel mystery behind the killing of his wife.

According to him, he feels the killers might launch their attack on him also since the assassinators of his wife are yet to be crackdown.

He mentioned that his fear was heighten following his phone blasted with calls and messages from unknown person.

“Although the pictures sent to me are not that of my late wife but they are nasty pictures which speak and put a lot of fear in me. I cannot feel safe when killers of my wife are yet to be known,” he said.

The widower indicates that the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service are investigating the calls and information sent to his phone but want police intensify their investigation into the murder of his wife.

It would be recalled that, the deceased, who was killed was the former Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at the Tema Ports was however trailed by her murderers into her home at Emefs Estate at Mataheko where they somehow had access to her bedroom and murdered her but DAILY GUIDE cannot confirm the number of people who committed the heinous act.

The police have set aside GH₵15,000 booty for anybody who gives credible information about perpetrators of the gruesome murder.

Also, the GPHA has promised GH₵50,000 as reward for members of the public who would have any information about Asante’s killer or killers.

However, two persons including driver and houseboy of the deceased are currently facing criminal charges at a Tema District Court in connection with the murder.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE after the assassination of his wife, Mr. Asante noted that “How can I feel safe when the police is yet to find the killers of my wife and an unknown person has been calling me since the death of my wife without saying anything reasonable.

“This same person has been sending nasty pictures through whatsapp. This has put a lot of fear in me and I feel someone might be after my life also.”

Asked whether he has informed police, he responded in affirmative, adding that “police through the headquarters have directed the Tema Regional Police Command to provide 24-hour protection to me but they are yet to do so.”

Interesting, the widower revealed that the police are demanding for money before they could provide him with security.

He has therefore called on the police to ensure that justice prevails in the matter, insisted on getting justice so that her wife would not die in vain.