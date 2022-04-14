Sulley Muntari Hot… Over €97k Debt

Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has been dragged to the High Court by Italian businessman, Rodrigo Renato Gianno.

The businessman claims Muntari owes him an amount of €97,320, and has refused to pay despite all efforts.

In his writ, Rodrigo Renato Gianno said Muntari contacted him to make some payments on behalf of the player, his family and friends.

This, he said, happened between 2015 and 2017, and the payment was for various airline tickets and various hotel rooms for the aforementioned.

Gianno alleges that the former Inter Milan and AC Milan star refused to pay for the money, insisting all cheques issued by Muntari were rejected by the banks.

He noted that the 37-year-old later acknowledged his debt and promised to pay it back, but has since not honoured his pledge.

To this end, the businessman said, he was left with no other option than to take the matter to court for redress.

Gianno also stated that he already sued Muntari at the Court of Milan in 2019, and got judgment in his favour, but the footballer still refused to pay the money.

He, therefore, wants the High Court to compel the footballer to pay the money owed him, including interest and general damages.

Muntari returned to the Ghana Premier League two months ago, after joining champions Hearts of Oak on a short-term contract.

Before joining the Phobians, the 37-year-old had been without a club for over two years, after parting ways with Spanish lower-tier side Albacete in the summer of 2019.