Summon National Security Coordinator Over Ofori Atta’s House Raid – Minority

Habib Iddrisu

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate summoning of the National Security Coordinator following a raid on the residence of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a group of individuals, including some in military and police uniforms, stormed Ofori-Atta’s residence in Cantonments.

Reports indicate that Mr. Ofori-Atta, who is reportedly out of the country, was not present during the raid.

First Deputy Minority Whip, Habib Iddrisu raised the issue on the floor of Parliament, strongly condemning the raid as a direct threat to Ghana’s democratic values.

“Mr. Speaker, Ghana has been noted for the democracy that we have been enjoying, and yesterday, the former Minister responsible for Finance, Mr. Ofori-Atta’s house was raided by National Security operatives allegedly,” Mr. Iddrisu stated, expressing concern over the growing misuse of state power.

Mr. Iddrisu pointed out that Mr. Ofori-Atta had formally informed the Chief of Staff of his absence from the country and received approval for his travel.

He questioned the reasoning behind the raid, given that prior notice had been provided.

“Mr. Speaker, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has officially written to the Chief of Staff that he will not be in the country, and he was given that opportunity, and he left. It is not acceptable,” Mr. Iddrisu emphasised.

The Minority also raised concerns over a similar incident involving former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, who was allegedly pursued by security operatives while driving to Parliament just two weeks ago.

“Two weeks ago, the former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, was stopped, and his car was chased to Parliament to be seized. Mr. Speaker, this is not the democracy that we are all enjoying, and for former ministers’ houses to be raided, I think the National Security needs to come around and explain,” the NPP MP said.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House