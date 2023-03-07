Sunon Asogli Workers Bare Teeth

The workers of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited have raised concerns over the termination of employment of three staff of the organisation.

According to a statement signed by Abdul-Moomin Gbana, General Secretary, Ghana Mineworkers Union, (GMWU) the reason for the termination of employment was because the three staff joined a trade union, and have been elected to lead workers at the enterprise level.

“They have been economically, emotionally, physically and psychologically assaulted and hounded out of their workplaces in broad day light for the only offense of decidingto exercise their inalienable right to freedom of association and collective bargaining guaranteed under the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana as well as the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651),” the statement said.

Mr. Gbana explained that over 68 workers of the Company took the decision to join the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (TUC) in February 2021 adding that the Union and the workers went through the necessary legal processes to acquire a Collective Bargaining Certificate that empowers the Union to represent and negotiate with the Company on behalf of the workers.

He said the Company through its lawyers Fugah and Company demanded to know the names of the workers as a condition for the recognition of the Collective Bargaining Certificate issued by the Labour Department.

“The issue ended at the National Labour Commission and the Commission on two occasions Directed and Ruled that the names of the workers did not arise at this stage and that the Certificate was properly and legally acquired so the Company should comply and enter negotiations with the Union,” he said.

Mr. Gbana said the Union on the bases of the Commission’s Ruling and in accordance with the Labour Act, wrote in January 2023 to the Company inviting it to enter negotiations with it and also in February 2023 the Union wrote to the Company with the list of unionized workers requesting for the deduction of monthly subscriptions and payment of same to the Union.

He said the company did not comply with the request of the Union citing concerns over the Bargaining Certificate.

“The Company failed to appear before the Commission… Meanwhile, the Union had gotten evidence of query letters being issued to its members who were all off duty and had attended a short meeting at the instance of the Union on Friday February 13, 2023 after work (5:30pm) in a public space close to the Company’s gate to fraternize and also inform them of an impending election of their leaders at the enterprise level,” he said.

He said the Commission rescheduled the hearing to March 8, 2023 but directed both parties to “stay all ongoing and/or any intended action(s)”.

“This notwithstanding, the Company without regard to the authority of the National Labour Commission, on March 2, 2023, a day after the Commission’s directive terminated the employment of the Branch Union Secretary, Assistant Secretary and the Chairperson.

The GMWU has therefore called on the government and sector minister to resolve the matter within three days in keeping with Section 162 (1) of the Labour Act (2003 Act 651) to avoid any further escalation with unpredictable consequences.