Sunyani Krontihene wages War against LGBTQI

Oboamaman Bofotia Boamponsem

The Krontihene of the Sunyani Traditional Council in the Bono Region, Oboamaman Bofotia Boamponsem has waged war against any individual or organization to establish an LGBTQI office in Sunyani.

Oboamaman Bofotia Boamponsem served the warning following the establishment of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and transgender offices in Accra.

According to him, the government must not heed the pressure from international organizations to legalize the act of practicing’ gayism’ and homosexuality in the country, saying, the government shouldn’t trade the dignity of Ghana for money.

Oboamaman Bofotia Boamponsem to banish LGBT offices from Sunyani stool lands, adding, “ the traditions of the lands forbid abominable as, like the LGBT, this should be banished by the laws and not to be tolerated under any circumstances.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke