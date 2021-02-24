Remove Tollbooth – Drivers Tell Gov’t

The Alliance of Drivers Ghana has asked Government to remove tollbooths across the country and replace them with 10 pesewas increase in petrol price.

The Drivers body made the call in a press statement signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Yahya Isiaka.

According to the release, the toll fees must be scrapped with immediate effect as it has failed to serve its purpose.

“The Alliance has come to a deep realization that over the past few years, toll fees collected has had barely any positive impact on the ordinary Ghanaian as expected”, it said.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue