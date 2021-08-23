Sunyani Residents Get Health Center

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, Akwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh says he will continue to prioritize developmental projects such, has health, education, and other social amenities to meet the basic needs of the people in the area.

The Member of Parlament reiterated that health, education among others was paramount to the overall development of the municipality and the nation at large.

Mr. Akwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh made this known when he commissioned a health facility constructed by his outfit for the people of Benu-Nkwanta and its surrounding communities.

He said the facility which include nurses quarters formed part of the government’s agenda to improve upon health care delivery is in the farming community .

He noted that all major development projects in the community, which include, school feeding programs, water and sanitation, and electricity were all initiated by the New Patriotic Party government and his outftthe.

He explained that the government was committed to the even distribution of the national cake regardless of one’s location and called on residents to have faith in him and President Nana Akufo -Addo to do more for the country and Sunyani East Municipality.

He advised the community to maintain the facility regularly to enable it last longer and called on residents to adhere to all the safety protocols to defeat the coronavirus virus.

Inaugurating the facility the representative of the Omanhene of Sunyani Traditional Council, the chief of Danyame Nana Osei said the community was in dire need of the health posts since they had to cover many kilometers before accessing medical attention in the area and therefore commended the memprioritizingament for prioritizing the health of the people of Benu-Nkwanta.

He commended the member of parliament for adding a nurse’s bungalow to the facility to motivate nurses to accept postings to the community, adding that, the numerous developmental projects he has undertakearein in the municipality are a testimony of his selfless service.

BY Daniel Bampoe