Kings & Queens Medical University College Opens Admissions

The Founder and Council Chairman of the Kings and Queens Teaching Medical University College, who doubles as the CEO & President of the Kings and Queens Teaching Hospital, Dr. Jerryson Ameworgbe Gidisu, has said they have positioned the college to strengthen the country’s effort to train more health professionals for national development.

He said the college, located at Akuse Junction off Tema-Akosombo Highway in the Eastern Region, is pushing to become a globally recognised premier medical university of excellence in the training of high-quality medical health practitioners.

He told DAILY GUIDE at Akuse over the weekend that as part of the effort, they have opened online admission, which he said is expected to close on September 15, for the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) programmes for the 2021/2022 academic year, adding that the remaining programmes approved to take off included Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) and Doctor of Optometry (OD).

He, however, said that the Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science (MLS.D) is set to begin in the 2022/2023 academic year.

Dr. Gidisu said that they are affiliated to the University of Development Studies, (UDS), Tamale, Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana, and the Hebei Medical University, China, and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has accredited the Medical School to run as a private tertiary institution in the country.

“We have designed this college “to provide a conducive environment for teaching, research, and training of healthcare professionals with the highest standard and, also pioneer the use of new medical and surgical technologies,” he said.

He also said that they have what he called well-structured programmes that will encourage self-learning among students, hostel accommodation, skills laboratories, research centres, cadaver dissection rooms, campus WiFi, dining hall, library, and constant water supply.

He reiterated that their foreign partners, the Hebei Medical University of China has pledged its commitment to pave way for students of the Ghanaian affiliate (Kings and Queens Medical University College) to visit Chinese Teaching Hospitals and health professionals to support the transfer of skills and knowledge to improve the quality of healthcare.

From Daniel Bampoe, Akuse