Renowned South African Artist Dies from Covid

Internationally-acclaimed South African artist Ryno Swart has died from Covid at the age of 76, local media is reporting.

Family friend Vanessa Fogel told the Weekend Argus news site that the artist “got sick very quickly”.

“He was at home for about three to four days and then three days in hospital. They did not have a ventilator available,” she was quoted as saying.

Ms Fogel said that until his last days, Swart did what he loved most – painting and teaching.

His family described him in a statement as one of the foremost figurative artists of the second half of the 20th century.

